The cast of Stranger Things has warned younger fans that the forthcoming season is “disturbing”.

The hit Netflix show – which stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard – will release its fourth series on 27 May.

Ahead of the show’s return, the cast have opened up about what fans can expect from the show, joking that the showrunners “clearly don’t care about young kids at all”.

One of the show’s stars Joseph Quinn – who makes his debut as a new character Eddie Munson – told E! News: “I thought they’d have to tone it down.”

“I didn’t think they would commit to how gruesome it was on the page,” he said. “But clearly they don’t care about young kids at all.”

Quinn’s co-star Joe Keery – who plays Steve – added that “kids will be scared”.

He continued: “ Kids will have nightmares. If I was a kid and I was watching this, it would be disturbing.”

Caleb McLaughlin, who stars as Lucas, agreed with his co-stars. The actor said that when he watched the season, he recalled thinking: “Wow, I don’t think I would want my nephew to watch this.”

(Netflix)

McLaughlin explained: “It’s very gory. It’s a lot. It’s really intense. We really took it up a notch.”

Charlie Heaton – who plays Jonathan – added that he is anticipating that parents will complain that their kids won’t be able to sleep after watching the show.

Going into specifics, Maya Hawke – who made her Stranger Things debut in season three as Robin – explained that “the bone breaking is really not my favourite thing to watch”.

The first episodes of Stranger Things season four will arrive on Netflix on 27 May. The final episodes of the season will follow on 1 July.