Strictly: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker shares video of pratfall that almost made him drop out of 2021 series
His followers couldn’t help but laugh at the clip
Dan Walker has shared the video of an accident that almost made him drop out of Strictly Come Dancing.
The BBC Breakfast presenter took part in this year’s series, which was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis on Saturday (18 December).
Walker was a fan favourite during his time on the competition, avoiding the dreaded dance off until his elimination on 5 December.
He finished fifth overall.
However, Walker almost never got to participate on the series due to an injury he sustained back in September ahead of being announced as a contestant.
The broadcaster was forced to have a brain scan after running directly into a glass panel while leaving a hotel.
“I’d left my wallet in the taxi but completely ignored the massive glass panel in the way while I was running outside before the car drove off,” he explained.
The video shows him falling to the floor and clutching his head in pain, before being helped to his feet by two members of staff.
“I’ve got some amazing memories from Strictly but I’ll never forget that it nearly ended before it even began!” he wrote.
Walker was given orders to rest for three days, adding: “Thankfully, it wasn’t as serious as it looked.”
The presenter’s followers couldn’t help but laugh at the video, with many apologising to him in the replies.
One fan wrote: “The fact you’ve shared this speaks volumes about you. Thank you for the laugh and glad you are ok.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies