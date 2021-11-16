Sara Davies has said she is “lost” after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The Dragon’s Den star became the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC series after a dance-off with social media personality Tilly Ramsay on Sunday (14 November).

Davies gave her first full interview on an episode of companion show it Takes Two, which aired on Monday (15 November).

When host Rylan Clark-Neal asked Davies how she’ll fare without pro Aljaž Škorjanec, she fought back tears.

“I woke up this morning and I was just lost,” she said, revealing she enjoyed their daily routine.

“The alarm goes off at five o’clock, I check my Instagram Stories and you’ve done a little story and I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s woken up!’” she said to Škorjanec, who was sat next to her.

“And then we’d meet in our little studio, we had our own set of keys. I’d let us in and you’d go and make the coffees and I’d turn the glitterball on even though we really didn’t need the glitterball on at six in the morning.

“it was just a little bubble,” she said.

Sara Davies said she is ‘lost’ without her daily routine with ‘Strictly’ professional Aljaž Škorjanec (BBC iPlayer)

The latest dance off was the second time Ramsay had been saved by the judges, having fended off competition from Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty the previous week.

Strictly Comes Dancing returns for musicals week on Saturday (20 November) at 6.35pm on BBC One.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood will miss the show after testing positive for Covid-19.