Strictly 2022: Comedian and Alma’s Not Normal star Jayde Adams joins line-up
Comic is currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe
Comedian Jayde Adams is the latest star to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
The stand-up comic has released her own special on Prime Video, presented Crazy Delicious and Snackmasters and starred in Alma’s Not Normal.
She is currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe with her new show Men, I Can Save You.
On Saturday (6 August), it was announced that Adams would be competing on Strictly this autumn.
“Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly,” she said. “I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.
“I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!”
You can find all the stars of Strictly 2022 announced so far here.
Strictly Come Dancing returns in September.
