Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in Blackpool Week
The competition is heating up for the celebrities
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy.
Saturday (19 November) night’s episode saw the competition really heating up as Strictly returned to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019.
With the eight remaining couples facing new challenges as they performed on the huge, sprung stage and were joined by backing dancers for their routines – much to the frustration of the viewers – the scores were high too.
Fleur East convinced Craig Revel Horwood to finally get his 10 paddle out as she scored the first perfect 40 of the series with her Couple’s Choice routine.
She was closely followed by Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin, while Ellie Taylor is at the bottom of the leaderboard.
See all the scores below...
Week eight leaderboard
- Fleur East and Vito Coppola (10+10+10+10) = 39
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (9+10+10+10) = 39
- Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (9+9+10+10) = 8
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (8+9+9+9) = 35
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (8+9+9+9) = 35
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (8+9+9+9) = 35
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (8+8+8+9) = 33
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (7+8+8+8) = 31
Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 20 November at 7.20pm on BBC One.
