Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy.

On Friday (2 December), the series aired a day earlier due to the BBC’s Qatar World Cup coverage.

During the episode, the six remaining couples battled for a place in the semi-final.

However, nobody scored a perfect 10 like Fleur East did in week eight after scoring the first perfect 40 of the series.

The joint leaders of the evening were Helen Skelton and Will Mellor.

See all the scores below...

Week 10 leaderboard

=1. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (9+10+10+10) = 39

=1. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (9+10+10+10) = 39

=3. Fleur East and Vito Coppola (9+10+9+10) = 38

=3. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (9+10+10+9) = 38

4. Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (9+9+9+9) = 36

5. Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (8+9+9+8) = 34

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 20 November at 7.20pm on BBC One.