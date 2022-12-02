Jump to content

Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in the quarter-final

There’s just two weeks left to go

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 02 December 2022 21:09
Comments
Fleur East scores perfect 40 for Couple's Choice routine on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy.

On Friday (2 December), the series aired a day earlier due to the BBC’s Qatar World Cup coverage.

During the episode, the six remaining couples battled for a place in the semi-final.

However, nobody scored a perfect 10 like Fleur East did in week eight after scoring the first perfect 40 of the series.

The joint leaders of the evening were Helen Skelton and Will Mellor.

See all the scores below...

Week 10 leaderboard

=1. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (9+10+10+10) = 39

=1. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (9+10+10+10) = 39

=3. Fleur East and Vito Coppola (9+10+9+10) = 38

=3. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (9+10+10+9) = 38

4. Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (9+9+9+9) = 36

5. Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (8+9+9+8) = 34

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 20 November at 7.20pm on BBC One.

Comments

