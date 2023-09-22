Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing kicks off its live shows this weekend – and the first celebrity dances of 2023 have been revealed.

The popular BBC competition series returned on Saturday (16 September), with a pre-recorded launch show which saw the celebrities meet their professional dance partners for the first time.

You can find out more about our Strictly 2023 couples here.

This Saturday (23 September), all 15 couples will hit the Strictly dance floor and perform their first routines to impress the judges and public.

You can find the Strictly week one dances and songs below:

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin – Samba to “Touch” by Little Mix

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington – Cha Cha Cha to “Get The Party Started” by Shirley Bassey

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell – Foxtrot to “All About You” by McFly

The couples of ‘Strictly’ 2023 (BBC/Guy Levy)

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał – Quickstep to “I’m Sitting on Top of the World” by Bobby Darin

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu – Tango to “Prisoner” by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola – Jive to “Can’t Tame Her” by Zara Larsson

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe – Cha Cha Cha to “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer – Quickstep to “Two Hearts” by Phil Collins

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu – Tango to “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk – Cha Cha Cha to “Waffle House” by Jonas Brothers

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice – Viennese Waltz to “Pointless” by Lewis Capaldi

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones – Paso Doble to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana.

Nikita Kandi and Gorka Marquez – Waltz to “Run To You” by Whitney Houston

The couples will be scored by the judges for the first time (BBC/Guy Levy)

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima – Cha Cha Cha to “Crush” by Jennifer Paige

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley – Cha Cha Cha to “Boom Chack-A-Lak” by Apache Indian

While the couples will dance for the first time on Saturday, nobody will go home in Strictly week one.

The scores from the judges will carry over into the following Saturday’s show (30 September), when the couples will perform a second dance.

Their scores will be combined and the audience will vote based on both dances. The bottom two couples will find themselves in the dance off, where they will compete again for the judges votes.

Strictly viewers, meanwhile, have already predicted which couple will win based on the launch show alone.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 23 September at 6.15pm on BBC One.