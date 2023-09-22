Strictly Come Dancing’s week one dances and songs have been revealed – from Jonas Brothers to Nirvana
All 15 couples will compete for the first time on Saturday
Strictly Come Dancing kicks off its live shows this weekend – and the first celebrity dances of 2023 have been revealed.
The popular BBC competition series returned on Saturday (16 September), with a pre-recorded launch show which saw the celebrities meet their professional dance partners for the first time.
You can find out more about our Strictly 2023 couples here.
This Saturday (23 September), all 15 couples will hit the Strictly dance floor and perform their first routines to impress the judges and public.
You can find the Strictly week one dances and songs below:
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin – Samba to “Touch” by Little Mix
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington – Cha Cha Cha to “Get The Party Started” by Shirley Bassey
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell – Foxtrot to “All About You” by McFly
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał – Quickstep to “I’m Sitting on Top of the World” by Bobby Darin
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu – Tango to “Prisoner” by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola – Jive to “Can’t Tame Her” by Zara Larsson
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe – Cha Cha Cha to “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer – Quickstep to “Two Hearts” by Phil Collins
Les Dennis and Nancy Xu – Tango to “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk – Cha Cha Cha to “Waffle House” by Jonas Brothers
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice – Viennese Waltz to “Pointless” by Lewis Capaldi
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones – Paso Doble to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana.
Nikita Kandi and Gorka Marquez – Waltz to “Run To You” by Whitney Houston
Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima – Cha Cha Cha to “Crush” by Jennifer Paige
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley – Cha Cha Cha to “Boom Chack-A-Lak” by Apache Indian
While the couples will dance for the first time on Saturday, nobody will go home in Strictly week one.
The scores from the judges will carry over into the following Saturday’s show (30 September), when the couples will perform a second dance.
Their scores will be combined and the audience will vote based on both dances. The bottom two couples will find themselves in the dance off, where they will compete again for the judges votes.
Strictly viewers, meanwhile, have already predicted which couple will win based on the launch show alone.
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 23 September at 6.15pm on BBC One.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies