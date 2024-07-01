Strictly Come Dancing to ‘sign up’ huge daytime TV star for 2024 series

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly on the cusp of signing up a huge BBC star for 2024.

The BBC competition, which has found itself in hot water due to alleged complaints against professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, is set to return in September for its 22nd series.

With just two months to go until the show comes back, producers are hard at work trying to sign up the stars who will be competing to take home the Glitterball trophy, following in the footseps of Ellie Leach, Hamza Yassin and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The first star is already believed to have been selected, with reports claiming that blind comedian and CBeebies actor Chris McCausland has been signed up in what would be a history-making appearance.

It’s now being reported that presenter Martin Roberts, the face of daytime series Homes under the Hammer, is currently in talks with bosses about being on the forthcoming series.

A source told the Daily Star: “Martin is just waiting to sign his contract. It’ll be a dream come true for him – and a delight for viewers.”

The 60-year-old’s presenter’s inclusion would come two years after he suffered a pericardial effusion, which is fluid around the heart that can lead to organ failure. At the time, he “had hours to live” and was saved after life-saving surgery.

Roberts, who has hosted Homes Under the Hammer since 2003, appeared to hint he would appear on Strictly at the TRIC (Television and Radio Industries Club) awards last week.

He told the outlet: “I should worry about what I eat because I had a health scare. I need to look after myself better. And certainly if I get this TV show later in the year. I’ll have to get super fit.”

open image in gallery ‘Homes Under the Hammer’ star Martin Roberts ‘in talks’ for ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

In 2016, Roberts appeared on ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in sixth place.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The BBC declines to comment on all reports of Strictly rumours, calling them “speculation”.

Meanwhile, a source said of McCausland’s possible appearance on the show: “Bosses are delighted by the signing and think Chris will be great on the show” as “he has a hilarious sense of humour and an infectious personality”.

They added that producers are “really keen to showcase disability on TV and are conscious of how important it is”, adding that McCausland “is determined to show it won’t hold him back on the ballroom dance floor”.