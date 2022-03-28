Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers have sent their support to Aljaž Škorjanec as he announced his departure from the show after nine years.

On Monday (28 March), the Slovenian choreographer posted on social media that he had decided to leave Strictly nine years after winning his debut series with Abbey Clancy in 2013.

“The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years,” he wrote.

While an official statement from the BBC hailed Škorjanec as a “firm favourite with viewers”, his fellow pros shared their own messages of support with the “king of the ballroom”.

“You will be missed brother, so happy I got to share the Strictly floor with you,” commented Kai Widdrington.

Amy Dowden wrote: “Ali Ali Ali, you have no idea how much you are going to be missed by everyone! Your charm, energy, smile and most of all kindness!”

“Best of luck my friend!! for a beautiful FUTURE AHEAD,” added Graziano di Prima.

Nancy Xu said: “I’m So gutted to see you leaving I will miss the moment I’m sharing the stage with you. Sending all my best wishes to you and I knew wherever you go you will shine like a star.”

“The one and only aljaz,” Karen Hauer wrote. “King of the ballroom. You will be missed my friend.”

Škorjanec (third from right, floor) and the cast and team of ‘Strictly Come Dancing' (Getty Images)

Neil Jones wrote: “Bro you are going to be missed on the show [but] everyone especially me.”

Clara Amfo, who danced with Škorjanec, wrote: “​​Eternal salute to the very best and most fun dance parter any of us “celebs” could have asked for. You surpassed all of your dreams and truly left your mark with audiences, be so proud of yourself!!!”

Former Strictly pro James Jordan commented: “One of the best pros ever to be on Strictly - FACT !! Also….. one of the nicest people. You will be missed mate, I will certainly miss watching you!”