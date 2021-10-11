Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing were treated to a live musical performance from Ben Platt during last night’s results show.

The actor performed a number from the hit stage and screen musical Dear Evan Hansen to help cap off Movie Week.

However, while Platt’s singing was praised by many Strictly fans, the broadcast also prompted a number of complaints from viewers regarding the sound mixing.

Some even claimed that the performance had been “ruined” as they were unable to properly hear Platt’s vocals.

“Was looking forward to this #DearEvanHansen performance on #StrictlyComeDancing but the sound quality is ruining it. Awful. Can’t hear him sing,” wrote one person.

“I am sure it could have been wonderful, if you had switched his microphone on,” wrote someone else.

Another complained: “#StrictlyComeDancing for goodness sake sort out the mixing of the music when you have guest singers as you can hardly hear them singing above the band playing.”

The Independent has reached out to the BBC for comment.

You can read Platt’s recent interview with The Independent here.

Elsewhere in the episode, actor Katie McGlynn became the second contestant to be eliminated from the 19th series of the hit BBC dance show.

For the dance-off, McGlynn performed to the song “Cruella DeVil” with her partner Gorka Márquez, while stand-up comedian Judi Love danced with partner Graziano Di Prima.

Speaking after her elimination, McGlynn said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time and I was so happy I got to be Cruella and dance with this amazing band.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 7pm.