Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left conflicted over the judges’ scores for Pete Wicks’ latest performance.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 36, danced a Cha Cha to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred with his professional partner Jowita Przystał at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday night (16 November).

Wicks was praised by Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood for his upper body isolation but the judges were in fits of laughter over his “entertaining” hip action.

Head judge Ballas told Pete: “Your hips were swinging from left to right…It was very entertaining. I don’t think I’m going to forget this evening for as long as I live.”

Meanwhile, Du Beke told the reality star his Cha Cha was “lacking” while Revel Horwood said the dance “didn’t sit naturally” on him.

When it was time to mark the performance, Wicks received a seven, two eights and a shock four from Revel Horwood.

Some viewers were left shocked by the brutal score so many weeks into the competition while others agreed with the savagely low mark.

open image in gallery Pete Wicks performing a Cha Cha at Blackpool Tower Ballroom ( BBC )

“The 4 was pure evil but i have to laugh,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. Meanwhile, another user added: “A four at Blackpool is savage. I gasped.”

Elsewhere, another viewer commented on the inconsistencies with the judge’s marking.

“The same dance receiving a four and a eight from the judges?!?! This sh** is ridiculous. I fear the judging panel needs a shake up,” they wrote.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

However, other Strictly fans thought Revel Horwood’s mark was completely fair. “For once, I’m with Craig with that four,” they wrote. “Pete’s time is up.”

Wicks’ low score left him at the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard. Meanwhile, Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Miranda star Sarah Hadland received the highest score of 39 for their performances.

open image in gallery Judge Craig Revel Horwood contraversially scored Wicks a four ( BBC )

Strictly is usually held in the Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire. But for one week each year, the show moves up north to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool – an iconic and historical dancing venue.

Elsewhere in the programme, Chris McCausland secured his highest score of the series so far performing a American Smooth to “Jump” by Paul Anka with his partner Dianne Buswell.

Judges said of his performance: “Your grace, your beauty.... you did not miss a beat. That was phenomenal.”