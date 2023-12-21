Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier has been branded “unfair” for a joke he made about his Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell.

Brazier, 20, was a finalist on the BBC competition, alongside Buswell, 34, on Saturday (16 December), but was ultimately beaten by ex-Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who was paired with Vito Coppola.

The actor appeared on ITV show Loose Women on Wednesday (20 December) to discuss his time on the show.

Appearing on the panel alongside his father, presenter Jeff Brazier, 44, Bobby praised his experience as well as his time working with Buswell, with whom he formed a close friendship during training for the weekly live episodes.

However, one comment about Buswell was considered too cheeky for his dad Jeff, who gave him a mild telling off live on-air.

Poking fun at Buswell’s age, Brazier told the Loose Women hosts that he had “really grown up” while participating in Strictly, adding: “Well, I have been hanging around an old lady for the last three or four months.”

Jeff, predicting blowback from his son’s professional partner, replied: “That’s unfair on Dianne… you’ll be in trouble if she’s watching this.”

Broadcaster Jeff has been praised for the support for his son throughout his time on Strictly., He was in the live studio each week and, ahead of the final, shared a heartfelt post in tribute to Bobby and Dianne.

He wrote: “One last push @bobbybrazier! I know you want this experience to carry on forever but nothing you love ever ends, it just becomes the platform from which you take the next step to add to the wonderful memories you’ve already made for yourself.”

He continued: “For what it’s worth, most of us could only dream of doing some of the things you’ve already packed in to the four years since you left school! Proud is not the word!

Bobby and Jeff Brazier on ‘Loose Women’ (ITV)

“I hope you soak up every last drop of your experience of the final tomorrow night especially knowing how far you’ve come to earn the right to be there.”

Jeff shares sons Bobby and Freddie, 19, with the late reality star Jade Goody, who died in 2009 from cervical cancer.

Before his run on Strictly, Bobby was best known for playing Freddie Slater on EastEnders.

Strictly Come Dancing is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, and will return in September 2024.