Strictly Come Dancing has crowned the winner of its Christmas Special for 2023.

Stars from across TV, radio and music arrived on the dancefloor with the hope of impressing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, head judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience.

Among the contestants were original Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan, broadcaster Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, Waterloo Road actor Tillie Amartey and English rugby player Danny Cipriani.

While the Christmas special is typically less competitive than the annual competition that lasts 12 weeks in total, the celebrities are often keen to win over the judges who are in a festive mood.

However, it was Jamie Borthwick, who is best known for playing Walford local Jay Brown in Eastenders, who dazzled the judges and was crowned the winner of this year’s Christmas Special, alongside his professional partner Nancy Xu.

The pair lifted the glistening Strictly Silver Star trophy after they wowed the judges with their uplifting Quickstep.

The stars of the ‘Strictly’ Christmas Special 2023 (BBC/Guy Levy)

All of the judges were pleasantly surprised by Borthwick’s performance, particularly his technique and stage presence.

Motsi Mabuse hailed his performance as the “surprise of the evening” and the “perfect” closing dance.

Anton du Beke told Borthwick: “You were a surprise and a delight. Magnificent!” while Revel Horwood agreed: “Jamie you sleighed me darling, you were Fab-U-Lous!”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “If I could jump over this bar and quickstep around the room I would do it with you! I don’t have a paddle high enough for you.”

Christmas winners: Jamie Borthwick and his partner Nancy Xu (BBC)

Borthwick, clearly overjoyed by his win, and for receiving such glowing feedback from the judges, said that the dancing show was “magic”.

“This is great,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful experience, but we’re all winners here.”

Jamie Borthwick and his partner Nancy Xu dancing the Quickstep (BBC/Guy Levy)

Borthwick, who has acted on the long-running soap since 2006, has been involved in some of the show’s most gripping storylines and most recently won Best Actor at the Inside Soap Awards for his involvement in the award-winning “Loving and Losing Lola” storyline.

The Christmas special started with a festive group routine to a mashup of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” featuring the celebrities and their professional partners.

The final sprinkling of festive Strictly sparkle was a special performance from pop sensation Sam Ryder, who performed his new single “You’re Christmas To Me”, accompanied by professional dancers Giovanni Pernice, Lauren Oakley, Kai Widdrington and Luba Mushtuk.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to BBC One in Autumn 2024.