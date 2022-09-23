Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing is back again for a landmark 20th series.

The hit BBC dance contest has signed up a roster of 15 celebrity contestants, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars, to strut their moves alongside the pros.

Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Matt Goss.

But who is Goss, and what has he said about appearing on Strictly?

Goss is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, best known as one of the frontmen of the sibling duo Bros, alongside his twin brother Luke.

The group’s debut album Push, released in 1988, went platinum seven times. Bros recently experienced a renaissance with the release of the acclaimed Bafta-winning documentary After the Screaming Stops.

(BBC)

Goss recently released a new solo album titled The Beautiful Unknown, and will star in the forthcoming thriller film Cobbler Killer Stranger.

Speaking ahead of his appearance on Strictly, Goss said: “ I just love to move. I love dancing in general but usually a tequila would help although I don’t know if that’s Strictly policy!”

Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows will air on Saturday nights on BBC One.