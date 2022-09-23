When does Strictly Come Dancing start?
Everything you need to know about the BBC’s glittering Saturday night show
Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens this autumn, with a new group of stars learning how to ballroom dance.
From Helen Skelton to Fleur East, a whole roster of celebrities will be strutting their stuff to impress the judges and the viewers at home.
Here’s everything you need to know...
When does Strictly begin?
The launch of Strictly 2022 has been pushed back after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, meaning the pre-recorded show in which celebrities are matched with their professional dancing partners is now taking place on Friday 23 September.
The live shows then kick off the next day, Saturday 24 September, during which the couples will dance together for the first time.
How long will the series run for?
Fifteen celebrities are taking part, meaning that the live shows will likely air for 13 weeks, as they do most years.
The final will most likely take place on 17 December, the last Saturday before Christmas.
Who is competing?
The 2022 roster includes actors, musicians, comedians and a Paralympian. Meet them all here.
Who’s on the judging panel?
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas will be scoring the dancers once again.
Du Beke, who had appeared as a pro dancer on Strictly since its first series, originally stepped in to replace Bruno Tonioli after quarantine rules prevented him from travelling between the US – where he judges Dancing with the Stars – and the UK every week.
Du Beke is now serving as a permanent judge and replacement for Tonioli.
Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 23 September on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies