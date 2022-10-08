Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

When does Strictly Come Dancing start tonight?

Everything you need to know about the BBC’s Saturday night show

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 08 October 2022 10:19
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: The celebrity line-up so far

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens this autumn, with a new group of stars learning how to ballroom dance.

From Helen Skelton to Fleur East, a whole roster of celebrities are strutting their stuff to impress the judges and the viewers at home.

Here’s everything you need to know...

This Saturday’s (8 October) live show kicked off at 6.30pm on BBC One. The episode saw all 15 couples dance for the second time, with their scores being combined with last weeks’ on the leaderboard.

Sunday’s (9 October) results show tonight begins at 7.15pm and will see the audience votes combined with the judges’ scors to determine the bottom two couples.

Recommended

Those in the bottom two will have a dance off, the loser of which will be sent home as the first star to be eliminated from Strictly 2022.

How long will the series run for?

Fifteen celebrities are taking part, meaning that the live shows will likely air for 13 weeks, as they do most years.

The final will most likely take place on 17 December, the last Saturday before Christmas.

When did Strictly begin?

The launch of Strictly 2022 ws pushed back after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, meaning the pre-recorded show in which celebrities are matched with their professional dancing partners aired on Friday 23 September.

Who is competing?

Helen Skelton was the final ‘Strictly’ contestant to be announced this year

(BBC)

The 2022 roster includes actors, musicians, comedians and a Paralympian. Meet them all here.

Who’s on the judging panel?

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas will be scoring the dancers once again.

Du Beke, who had appeared as a pro dancer on Strictly since its first series, originally stepped in to replace Bruno Tonioli after quarantine rules prevented him from travelling between the US – where he judges Dancing with the Stars – and the UK every week.

Recommended

Du Beke is now serving as a permanent judge and replacement for Tonioli.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 23 September on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in