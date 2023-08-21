Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is boogying its way back onto our screens this autumn, with a whole new roster of celebrities competing for the Glitterball Trophy.

This year, the BBC One show turns 21 and welcomes back its presenting duo, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, along with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirly Ballas.

The show is scheduled to return in September and run until mid-December, with further details about the official air date and start time to be confirmed soon. Strictly usually starts around the second or third week of September.

Among the 15 stars dancing their way into our homes are reality star Zara McDermott and veteran broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Actor Amanda Abbington, journalist Angela Rippon, actor Layton Williams, stand-up comedian Eddie Kadi, TV Presenter Angela Scanlon, actor Adam Thomas, BBC host Nikita Kanda, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier are also competing this year.

EastEnders alum Nigel Harman, former professional tennis player Annabel Croft and TV personality Les Dennis round out the final list of contestants.

Read more about the contestants here.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants (BBC One)

Returning this season to team up with the celebrities are the professionals, including Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima and Amy Dowden.

Other star dancers you’ll be spotting on the show this year include Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

Fifteen of the professionals will each be paired up with a celebrity, and it will be their responsibility to ensure their partners don’t put a foot wrong in front of the judges.

Following the weeks-long competition, the finalists will perform one last time at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, each fighting for the honour of lifting the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in September.