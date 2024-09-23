Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show of the series was watched by a million fewer viewers compared to last year, viewing figures have indicated.

According to reports, overnight TV ratings suggest that 6.4 million viewers tuned in to watch Saturday night’s first live show of the series, which is down from the 7.3 million viewers who watched the first live show of 2023. The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Viewing figures have fluctuated over the years, and an increasing number of people watch on BBC iPlayer or catch-up TV, which are not captured in overnight data. It’s expected that the total number of viewers will increase as more people catch up.

This year’s figures follow a trend from last week’s launch episode, when even fewer viewers (5.5 million) tuned in to watch the show’s pre-recorded on 14 September compared to last year’s launch (6.2 million viewers).

The series has seen a huge drop compared to previous years, like in 2020 when 10.2 million viewers watched the first live show of the series.

During Saturday night’s show, comedian Chris McCausland, the show’s first blind contestant, took to the dance floor to perform a routine to “Twist and Shout” with his partner Dianne Buswell. Strictly’s judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, were in awe of what McCausland had achieved and scored the performance 23 out of 40 points.

open image in gallery Chris McCausland won over viewers at home with his ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Meanwhile, professional Amy Dowden received a standing ovation when she returned to the dancefloor after taking a year off from the show to undergo treatment for cancer.

Former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson paid homage to his sport by performing the peculiar combination of an American smooth to the popular football chant song “Vindaloo” by Fat Les on Saturday night. While the judges said the performance was “special”, viewers at home criticised the song choice for making Merson the “laughing stock” of the season.

open image in gallery Paul Merson dancing to ‘Vindaloo’ on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Anton Du Beke praised Merson’s partner Karen Hauer for her “genius choreography” that made the most of the unusual song and dance pairing on Saturday night.

Craig Revel Horwood told Merson he was “pigeon-toed and flat footed” and Motsi Mabuse said she “couldn’t recognise” the dance as an American smooth.

The ex-footballer received a score of 17 out of a possible 40 points from the Strictly judges. He will dance again next weekend when public voting – and the first elimination of the series – begins.