Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas missed Friday’s (27 October) Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show, It Takes Two, due to illness.

During the show, host Fleur East revealed she was meant to be talking to both Thomas, 35, and his pro dancing partner Luba Mushtuk, 33, but that Adam had been forced to pull out.

East, 35, said: “Unfortunately, Adam’s feeling a bit under the weather. But please welcome the lovely Luba!”

Luba joked: “It’s so strange to be here by myself!

“He [Adam] is resting now, he just hasn’t felt very well, but he is resting and getting ready for tomorrow night so everything will be fine!”

Singer East, who was a competitor on last year’s Strictly, said: “Take all the rest you need, Adam, we love you.”

A Strictly spokesperson added: “We are hopeful Adam will be better and able to perform this weekend.

“There are contingencies in place should he not be able to. The health and wellbeing of the Strictly cast and crew is production’s absolute priority.”

Adam Thomas on ‘Strictly’ (BBC/Guy Levy)

In a TV appearance earlier this week, Thomas spoke about being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis one month before the BBC dancing competition began.

“The toughest bit was not knowing what was wrong with me,” he said.

He continued to say that the show is helping his health. “Before I did Strictly I wasn’t necessarily exercising as much... moving every day is really helping,” Thomas explained.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Thomas and Mushtuk are due to perform an American smooth to “Magic Moments” by American singer Perry Como during Saturday’s Halloween week episode.

The news follows actor Amanda Abbington saying “personal reasons” led her to leave the show with “the deepest regret”.

The Sherlock star dropping out of the BBC One competition was announced during Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday.

“It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly,” she wrote. “I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

She went on to thank the production team and “everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring”.

However, one person Abbington did not single out was her professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice.

The posts have fuelled rumours of a behind-the-scenes feud. The Independent has contacted Abbington and Pernice for comment.

Since Abbington’s decision was announced, her fellow contestants have sent her messages of well wishes, while judge Anton Du Beke made a bold claim about her participation on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 28 October at 6.40pm on BBC One.