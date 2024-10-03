Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Amanda Abbington has suggested she is considering further action against the BBC following the conclusion of an investigation into the Strictly Come Dancing bullying scandal.

The Sherlock star hinted at “unresolved” issues after revealing she invited former contestants who were partnered with Giovanni Pernice to her home, where they all “cried” over their alleged experiences.

Abbington, who pulled out of the BBC One show last year citing “personal reasons”, later claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying”.

The result of the BBC’s six-month investigation into the Italian dancer’s behind-the-scenes behaviour was announced on Monday (30 September), with six of Abbington’s complaints upheld by the corporation. The actor received an official apology.

Her complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, while the BBC’s findings concluded that Pernice was not physically aggressive to his celebrity partner – something the dancer declared as a victory.

A spokesperson said that Pernice, who has since explained why he got “frustrated” with Abbington on the show, was pleased the report “has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour”, adding: “Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations out to the BBC have not been upheld.”

While Abbington said the BBC’s apology “meant a lot” to her in a statement after the result, she has now suggested this might not be the end of her involvement in the Strictly drama during an appearance on Newsnight.

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington might consider legal action over ‘Strictly’ investigation result ( BBC )

On Wednesday (2 October), Abbington told host Victoria Derbyshire that she is “taking guidance from my lawyer on a day to day basis” when asked how she will proceed now the report’s findings have been released.

"There's a 30-page report that me and my lawyers are still digesting. There are still things in there that are unresolved."

The actor also said she hosted a tearful summit with other former Strictly contestants who had previously been coupled with Pernice. While the BBC was conducting its investigation, it was reported that former Love Island host Laura Whitmore and Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh had come forward with their own allegations against Pernice.

Abbington, who said she first raised concerns about Pernice “after three or four days”, did not name Whitmore and Singh, but said she invited the unnamed contestants to her house where, upon arrival, “we all cried, we all burst into tears”.

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice ( BBC )

She said: “We just wanted to make sure that we weren’t on our own and thinking this had just happened to us.

“Everyone I spoke to all said the same thing – it wasn’t pleasant and it wasn’t what everyone else was going through in the other [rehearsal] rooms.”

Abbington said she “lost all sense of reality” while rehearsing with Pernice on last year’s Strictly.

“It has been one of the worst years of my life”, she said, adding: “I have been through a lot. Women go through a lot. I have had to deal with a myriad of horrible things that have continued to happen just for complaining.”

The actor also defended her decision to speak out against Pernice, stating: “I’m open to criticism. I don’t make problems or trouble where there is none.’

“I have worked 32 years as an actress, in a job that started the MeToo movement and I have never had to leave a job or experience anything like I did in that rehearsal room. I don’t ever make accusations lightly.”