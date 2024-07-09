Strictly favourite to make surprise return in 2024 series

Support truly

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Aljaž Škorjanec is returning to the series two years after quitting.

The news comes after it was revealed Giovanni Pernice, who has been embroiled in a behind-the-scenes furore after the departure of Amanda Abbington in 2023, would no longer be a part of the show.

Professional dancer Škorjanec first appeared on the BBC competition series in 2013, which he won with Abbey Clancy.

But in 2022, the Slovenian performer announced that he would not be returning to Strictly for its 2022 series, telling his fans: “A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.”

Škorjanec continued: “Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever.

“Every year the lineup of dancers would change but one thing stayed the same, WE WERE THE BEST! And this is one thing that I know will never change on Strictly!”

However, the dancer announced on The One Show on Monday (8 July) he would be back when the new series starts in September.

“I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family!” he said, adding: “This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can’t wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dancefloor.

“I had an absolute ball during my nine year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself and now I’m ready to experience the Strictly magic again.

He continued: “It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud.”

open image in gallery ‘Strictly favourite is returning for 2024 series ( BBC Pictures/Nicky Johnston )

When Škorjanec announced his departure, the BBC said: “We are so sad to be saying goodbye to Aljaž after almost a decade as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Since lifting the glitterball with Abbey Clancy in his debut series he has become a firm favourite with viewers across the country... He will be missed by his Strictly family, both on and off the dancefloor.”

The show’s executive producer, Sarah James, has now said of his return to the show: “We are all so thrilled that Aljaž is back in the Strictly Ballroom, bringing his incredible choreography and passion for dance.

“During his nine series he was a firm favourite with viewers across the country, I’m sure everyone is in for a treat as he joins us to entertain the nation for a very special 20th year of the show.”