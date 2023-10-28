Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing ’s Halloween Week saw the 10 remaining couples perform a variety of dance routines in pretty propesterous costumes.

We had witches, swans, Severus Snape, and much more – and at the top of the leaderboard this week were Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, with 38 points. Their Salsa to “Murder on the Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor was “the dance of the night, no playing around”, according to Motsi Mabuse.

Close behind them were Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin at 36. Their Tango to “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo led Shirley Ballas to call Williams “laser-focused” and “an exceptional dancer”.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale were Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima with 25 for a Charleston to “Jeepers Creepers” by Al Donahue & His Orchestra. Craig Revel Horwood said it was “a bit by-numbers, lacked energy and power”.

Here is this week’s leaderboard in full, with the individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola: 9 + 10 + 10 + 9 = 38

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin: 9 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 36

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu: 8 + 8 + 8 + 9 = 33

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington: 9 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 33

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk: 7 + 9 + 8 + 8 = 32

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell: 6 + 9 + 7 + 8 = 30

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones: 8 + 7 + 7 + 8 = 30

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe: 7 + 7 + 7 + 8 = 29

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley: 6 + 7 + 6 + 8 = 27

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima: 6 + 6 + 6 + 7 = 25

Strictly’s results show will air on Sunday 29 October on BBC One.