Strictly Come Dancing viewers moved to tears over John and Johannes’s support messages

‘The impact they’re having on #Strictly is out of this world,’ tweeted one fan

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 11 December 2021 19:52
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 trailer

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were moved to tears on Saturday night (11 December) after watching the messages of support for John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

The pair danced to Adele’s “Hometown Glory”, which was described by head judge Shirley Ballas as “stunningly beautiful”, but it was the messages of support that came in the introductory video that had fans in tears.

Waite spoke about his fears about dancing with another man – they are the first gay, same sex male couple to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

Many fans and members of Whaite’s family also appeared in the video to congratulate him, and many thanked the pair for what they are doing for the queer community.

“It made my queer heart sing,” said one person. “You mean so much to so many people, we couldn’t thank you more,” said a second.

After the performance, a tearful Whaite said: “If we’d had this on TV when we were younger, life would have been a completely different place.”

Radebe was tearful in the lead up to the performance, as well as afterwards.

Fans were very touched by the scenes. “I love John and Johannes so so much. The impact they’re having on #Strictly is out of this world,” tweeted one person.

“I’m crying before John and Johannes have even danced. They are so important to have on the telly #strictly,” added another.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs next Saturday, 18 December, on BBC One.

