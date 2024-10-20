Strictly leaderboard scores from week five of the dance competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Strictly Come Dancing week five saw the 12 remaining celebrities deliver a series of impressive routines in the hope of making it through to the next round of dances.

There was no theme for this week’s show so viewers were treated to an eclectic range of performances to songs by the likes of Oasis, Gerry and the Pacemakers and Sam Smith.

In a rare set of results, there were two 39 point scores.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas took the first lot of plaudits this week with their stunning performance of the Pasodoble to the song “Malagueña” by Ernesto Lecuona earning an almost perfect 39 points.

Meanwhile, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe also scored 39 points after their Couple’s Choice dance to “Skeleton Move” by KG and Zanda Zakuza.

Perhaps the standout was blind comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell with a moving Waltz set to the tune of the Liverpool football club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Propping up the table was former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson, who did about as well as his old team on the night, scoring just 19, with Craig Revel Horwood scoring him and partner Karen Hauer just 3.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauser on Strictly 19 October ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Here is this week’s leaderboard in full with the individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: 9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: 9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: 7 + 9 + 9 + 8 = 33

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: 7 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 31

JB Gill and Amy Dowden: 7 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 30

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: 8 + 9 + 8 + 9 = 34

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: 6 + 7 + 6 + 7 = 26

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał: 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 = 22

Dr Purnam Krishnan and Gorka Marquez: 4 + 6 + 5 + 6 = 21

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer: 3 + 5 + 5 + 6 = 19

