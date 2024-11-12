Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nancy Xu has called out the show’s judges what she deemed to be “unfair” treatment of her celebrity partner Shayne Ward after his surprise exit.

The latest episode of the BBC dancing competition saw the former X Factor winner and Coronation Street star eliminated in a result that many viewers believed was a consequence of being allocated the rumba – a dance considered particularly challenging.

Ward’s time on the series started in a rocky manner after he received criticism for appearing “overconfident” in the first episode. His departure from the series arrived in equally controversial fashion; the result was the first split decision between the judges so far this series.

While Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Ward, sending home composer Wynne Evans instead, Anton Du Beke elected to save Evans, prompting head judge Shirley Ballas to cast the deciding vote.

She said: "I don't want to see either couple leave, actually, 'cause I thought you both had a great run this series but, based on this dance alone, both of you had hiccups. One of you displayed a much more powerful and joyous routine for me, so it was quite difficult for me to choose, but on this occasion, I’m going to save Wynne and Katya.”

Ward’s professional partner Xu could be seen looking stony faced as Ward spoke to host Tess Daly about his time on the show – a moment that was picked up by viewers.

Confirming her disappointment, Xu shared a statement after the results show aired, in which she suggested that Ward had been treated unfairly on the series.

Xu wrote in a lengthy Instagram post:“I’m so sorry that the whole journey you received criticised seems more than you should, and people forget that you are coming from zero! To put up every Saturday night show like you did, you should deserve something better! [sic].

“But I want you to know that there is something bigger and better is on its way to coming to you! And by the time you receive more fair results! I [am] definitely gutted that our journey has cut like this!”

Xu added: “For me, you have already been a winner since our very first day rehearsals together. Your humble, kindness, and respect for me are beyond then everything! Not even mention how amazing you are performing every Saturday night on the dance floor!

Nancy Xu honours Shayne Ward after ‘Strictly’ elimination ( Instagram )

After Ward was accused of being “overconfident” in the first episode of the 2024 series, the singer and actor said in his VT the following week: “After the show on Saturday [of week one] I received some negative comments on social media saying I was overconfident.

“Some of them did get to me, when in truth I’m only human, I was scared, I was terrified. And I hid it behind as much smiling as possible.”

Ballas said after his performance in week two: “I’ve seen the way the week’s gone for you and it hasn’t been pleasant in any way, shape or form.”

Strictly continues Saturday 16 November on BBC One, and will be broadcast live from Blackpool.