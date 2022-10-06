Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas ‘mortified’ by latest elimination

The losing pair were ‘by far superior’, claimed Ballas

Louis Chilton
Thursday 06 October 2022 07:44
Comments
Kaye Adams eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has voiced her regret over the latest elimination on the hit BBC dance series.

Last weekend, Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington were voted off the series after losing a dance-off to Bros star Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova.

Speaking on Wednesday night’s (5 October) instalment of The One Show, Ballas revealed that she thought the “far superior” contestant had gone.

“I just felt on the evening both couples made mistakes but the quality of Kaye was by far superior on that evening and I was absolutely mortified that she left, to be quite honest,” she said.

“I love my fellow judges and we’re all there to do a job, but in my opinion, that was one they didn’t quite get right.”

Recommended

She continuted: “Sometimes I’m just delighted when they can agree and it’s not my job to send someone home. But [Kaye] had the most beautiful, beautiful movement. She was fluid, and I like fluidity, so there you go.”

During the episode, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Matt and Madiya, while Ballas voted for Kaye and Kai.

Strictly Come Dancing airs weekly on Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One. Episodes are available to stream on iPlayer after airing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in