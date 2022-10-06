Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas ‘mortified’ by latest elimination
The losing pair were ‘by far superior’, claimed Ballas
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has voiced her regret over the latest elimination on the hit BBC dance series.
Last weekend, Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington were voted off the series after losing a dance-off to Bros star Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova.
Speaking on Wednesday night’s (5 October) instalment of The One Show, Ballas revealed that she thought the “far superior” contestant had gone.
“I just felt on the evening both couples made mistakes but the quality of Kaye was by far superior on that evening and I was absolutely mortified that she left, to be quite honest,” she said.
“I love my fellow judges and we’re all there to do a job, but in my opinion, that was one they didn’t quite get right.”
She continuted: “Sometimes I’m just delighted when they can agree and it’s not my job to send someone home. But [Kaye] had the most beautiful, beautiful movement. She was fluid, and I like fluidity, so there you go.”
During the episode, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Matt and Madiya, while Ballas voted for Kaye and Kai.
Strictly Come Dancing airs weekly on Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One. Episodes are available to stream on iPlayer after airing.
