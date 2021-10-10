Strictly Come Dancing has returned to our screens this autumn, with a whole new group of celebrities tasked with learning how to ballroom dance.

With the 2020 series comprising a reduced run of episodes due to the pandemic, the 2021 series marks a return to normal for the hit BBC reality show.

You can click here for a full list of this season’s contestants, which includes Strictly’s first all-male partnership.

Each week, BBC One will air two episodes, in the vein of previous seasons.

Saturday will feature a live show, in which all the contestants perform a dance tailored to that week’s theme.

The least successful contestants are then brought back for a dance-off, which airs on Sunday. The dance-off is, however, filmed immediately after Saturday’s show.

Tonight’s episode of Strictly (Sunday 10 October) will air at 7.10pm on BBC One.

The broadcast will last for 50 minutes.

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest series is expected to air for 13 consecutive weeks, with the final airing around Christmas.

