Tony Adams: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and what is he famous for?
Ex-footballer is an Arsenal legend and one of the contestants strutting their stuff on the dancefloor this year
It’s time to put on your dancing shoes... Strictly Come Dancing is back.
The hit BBC reality series has a whole new roster of contestants competing in 2022, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars.
You can check out the full line-up here.
Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Tony Adams. He is coupled up with Katya Jones.
But who is Adams, and what has he said about appearing on Strictly?
Adams is a former professional footballer and manager who spent his entire playing career at Arsenal, between the years of 1983 and 2002.
A club captain, Adams has been celebrated with a statue at the team’s current ground, the Emirates Stadium.
In his managerial career, Adams took charge of teams including Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, and Spanish side Granada. He was awarded an MBE in 1999.
Adams has had a well-documented history with addiction. His 1998 book, Addicted, reflects on his descent into alcoholism during his playing days.
Speaking ahead of his Strictly appearance, Adams said: “I’ve been asked to come on a few times, I’m retired now and I thought the time was right. I have had a few health issues over the past few years, and I was working too hard.
“Recently I’ve decided to put my feet up and watch my kids grow up, I’m now free of addiction and I can do anything I want. So I have decided to learn a new skill, dancing! It looks like a fun show so I am looking forward to it.”
Adams has been at the bottom of the leaderboard in weeks one, two and three on Strictly, but has managed to avoid elimination – he must be doing something right in the eyes of the viewing public!
Strictly Come Dancing continues weekly on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies