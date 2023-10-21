Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Week five of Strictly Come Dancing was packed with surprises as the leaderboard received a shake-up.

On Saturday (21 October), the 12 remaining couples performed a variety of dance routines, from powerful Argentine tangos to a subdued American Smooth.

At the top of the leaderboard this week is, once again, Layton Williams, a TV and musical theatre star, and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin. Their impressive Salsa to “Quimbara” by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz impressed all four judges, and saw them receive a near-perfect score of 39 – the first time a performance has received such a mark this early in the competition since 2010.

Closely behind them is Coronation Street and TikTok star Ellie Leach, who stunned the judges with a celebrated Paso Doble to “Insomnia” by Faithless. The actor was left ecstatic after receiving a score of 37.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale is comedian Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer, with 24 out of 40, with one of this year’s favourites, theatre actor and former EastEnders star Nigel Harman, receiving just 28.

Here is this week’s leaderboard in full, with the individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Layton and Nikita: 39 (9 + 10 + 10 + 10)

Ellie and Vito: 37 (9 + 10 + 9 + 9)

Angela Rippon and Kai: 34 (8 + 9 + 8 + 9)

Bobby and Dianne: 32 (7 + 8 + 8 + 9)

Adam and Luba: 32 (7 + 8 + 8 + 9)

Krishnan and Lauren: 30 (6 + 8 + 8 + 8)

Nigel and Katya: 29 (7 + 7 +7 + 8)

Angela Scanlon and Kai: 28 (6 + 7 + 7 + 8)

Zara and Graziano: 28 (7 + 7 + 7 + 7)

Annabel and Johannes: 27 (5 + 7 + 7 + 8)

Eddie and Karen: 24 (5 + 6 + 6 + 7)

Amanda and Giovanni: N/A – missed the show due to illness

The results show will air on Sunday 22 October at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, featuring a performance from Bastille.