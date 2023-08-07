Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is on its way, with a whole new roster of celebrities from actor Amanda Abbington to veteran broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy set to compete.

This year, the BBC One show turns 21, and will be presented once again by the sparkling duo that is Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The first line-up announcements were made in early August, with more names expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2022 line-up so far includes actors, presenters, comedians and more.

Meet them all below....

Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington (BBC)

The actor, 49, has starred in some of the UK’s biggest drama TV series, including Sherlock, Mr Selfridge, Wolfe, and Desperate Measures.

Her role as Mary Morstan in Sherlock won her the Best Supporting Actress prize at the Crime Thriller Awards.

Abbington’s acting career spans three decades and she has also performed in various plays, including the recent West End transfer of Steven Moffat’s The Unfriend.

She said: “I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about.

“I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Angela Rippon

Angela Rippon (BBC)

The award-winning journalist, TV presenter, newsreader, and author, who turns 79 in October, is the oldest contestant to ever compete on Strictly.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Her career spans over 50 years, with the star having presented programmes from current affairs to quiz shows and magazine programmes for global broadcasters. She hosted the original version of Strictly, which was called Come Dancing, more than 30 years ago.

In 2004, she was awarded an OBE in recognition of her services to Broadcasting, Charity and the Arts, then in the 2017 New Year Honours Angela was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to dementia care.

Rippon said:“This will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

Layton Williams

Layton Williams (BBC)

The 28-year-old film and theatre actor is best known for playing the title roles in Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie.

His other stage shows include Thriller Live, Rent, Hairspray and New Adventures. He is best known on TV for playing Stephen Carmichael in the Bad Education movie and recently rebooted series. He’s also starred in I Hate Suzie and does the voiceover for the UK’s first gay dating show, I Kissed a Boy.

Williams said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom... Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (BBC)

Guru-Murthy, 53, is a staple of British broadcasting. He is the main anchor of Channel 4 News, as well as reporting for the foreign affairs series Unreported World and hosting live debates for Channel 4.

Since joining the C4 team in 1998 he has covered major events from the Omagh bombing to the 911 attacks and the Ukraine War, and last year he won the Royal Television Society Journalism Award for best Network Presenter.

Guru-Murthy said:“I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi (BBC)

The 40-year-old is a multi-award winning stand-up comedian and radio presenter who was the first British Black comic to headline the O2 Arena in London.

He has hosted the prestigious Mobo Awards and appeared on numerous TV formats including Blankety Blank, The National Comedy Awards, Tonight with Target, +44 Presents: The Noughties Podcast, Don’t Hate the Playaz, and Road to Afro Nation: Davido Live.

He also fronts The Official Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra and is a Team Captain on ITV’s entertainment format Sorry I Didn’t Know.

Kadi said: “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am... I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in September.