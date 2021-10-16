Danny Dyer was spotted in the Strictly Come Dancing audience cheering on his on-screen daughter, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The EastEnders star, who plays Frankie Lewis on the popular soap, is partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

In week four, she danced the cha-cha-cha to “Raspberry Beret” by Prince.

Dyer was later seen in the live audience applauding Ayling-Ellis’s fellow contestant, Tillie Ramsay.

“To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary,” Ayling-Ellis has said of her taking part in the show.

“It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open! I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers.

“But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues each weekend on BBC One.