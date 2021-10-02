David Mitchell is very into watching Robert Webb on Strictly and Twitter is loving it

David Mitchell has surprised fans with his love of Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor has been tweeting enthusiastically about the series, which his Peep Showco-star Robert Webb is appearing on this year.

“Here we go! Good luck, @arobertwebb!” he posted ahead of his comedy partner’s performance.

After Webb’s dance was finished, Mitchell posted: “Well I thought that was f***ing splendid!”

But it wasn’t only Webb’s performance he was into, he appears to be a big fan of the dancing competition in general, having tweeted this post earlier in the night: “With the ones where they’re sort of formally dancing about holding onto each other like at a tea dance, it’s IMPOSSIBLE to predict what the judges will say.

“If it seems a bit bland, they often go nuts for it, and if it’s a bit romantic or moving, they complain about the ankles.”

Mitchell’s followers were delighted with the tweets, with one person commenting: “Honestly this tweet make me want you to become a new presenter of Strictly.”

“This is so similar to my husband’s commentary on Strictly, that I had to double-check this tweet wasn’t for him,” added another.

“I’m very much enjoying your live Strictly tweeting,” said a third.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday nights on BBC One.

