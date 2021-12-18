Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing have shared their reactions after Ed Sheeran performed a song during tonight’s (18 December) grand final.

The best-selling artist performed his recent track “Bad Habits” on the long-running BBC dance competition, while votes were being submitted tallied.

While Sheeran sung, professional dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara performed a routine to the music.

Viewers were effusive in their praise of the dancers, with one person describing the couple as “the only humans with the ability to make Ed Sheeran a sexy moment”.

“That @bbcstrictly dance to Ed Sheeran showed what a level above professional dancers really are,” wrote someone else on Twitter.

“No matter how good the celebs are after weeks of focused training... Amaze-balls Janette and Aljaž.”

“Honestly watching Janette and Aljaž dance to this was a real highlight of the final tonight,” wrote another person. “They’re so incredible together.”

At the end of the episode, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing’s 19th series.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec dancing to Ed Sheeran (BBC/Guy Levy)

AJ Odudu had been scheduled to compete as a third finalist, but had to withdraw earlier this week after sustaining an injury.

The final can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.