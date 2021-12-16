Strictly’s AJ Odudu on crutches days before final – but what will happen if she can’t dance?
Odudu is set to discuss the matter on companion show ‘It Takes Two’
Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.
The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but missed training on Tuesday (14 December).
Odudu tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two, saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.
Odudu is set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite.
If she is unable to compete, Odudu will have to withdraw from the competition. Earlier this series, Tom Fletcher and Ugo Monye both missed a week due to injuries, but were permitted to return the following week.
Sara Davies was also forced to miss a week after contracting Covid-19.
As this is the final, Odudu would have to finish in third place, leaving Rose and John to battle it out for the Glitterball trophy.
Odudu became the second favourite to win the show after bouncing back from being in the bottom two by achieving her first full marks of 40 in last weekend’s semi-final.
Whaite’s odds drifted after he faced CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, who was eliminated, in the dance off.
Ayling-Ellis is currently the favourite to take home the 2022 Glitterball trophy.
