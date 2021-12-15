Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.

The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but reportedly missed training on Tuesday (14 December).

Odudu is said to have experienced “severe” pain in her foot and was given an emergency scan.

A source told The Mirror: “This is the worst possible timing but AJ is a real trooper and will keep going no matter what.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment. More details will be known tonight (15 December) as Odudu herself is set to appear on companion show It Takes Two alongsider her professional partner Kai Widdrington.

Odudu is set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite.

If she is unable to compete, Odudu will have to withdraw from the competition. Earlier this series, Tom Fletcher and Ugo Monye both missed a week due to injuries, but were permitted to return the following week.

Sara Davies was also forced to miss a week after contracting Covid-19.

AJ Odudu with her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington (BBC iPlayer)

As this is the final, Odudu would have to finish in third place, leaving Rose and John to battle it out for the Glitterball trophy.

Odudu became the second favourite to win the show after bouncing back from being in the bottom two by achieving her first full marks of 40 in last weekend’s semi-final.

Whaite’s odds drifted after he faced CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, who was eliminated, in the dance off.

Ayling-Ellis is currently the favourite to take home the 2022 Glitterball trophy.