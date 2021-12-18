The final of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has been cut short after contestant AJ Odudu pulled out due to injury.

The episode, which airs on BBC One this evening (18 December), was originally scheduled to begin at 7pm and last 125 minutes.

Three contestants had remained in the hit reality contest – Odudu, EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite – with each set to perform three dance routines during the final.

However, with Odudu pulling out after sustaining an injury, the show is going forward with three routines fewer.

As a result, 15 mins has been trimmed from the episode’s runtime, with proceedings now set to begin at 7.10pm and conclude by 9pm.

Odudu had tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two, saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.

Earlier this series, Tom Fletcher and Ugo Monye both missed a week due to injuries, but were permitted to return the following week.

Sara Davies was also forced to miss a week after contracting Covid-19.

Ayling-Ellis is currently the favourite to take home the 2022 Glitterball trophy.