Strictly Come Dancing final to be cut short after finalist AJ Odudu pulls out with injury
Odudu pulled out of the final yesterday (17 December), finishing in third place overall
The final of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has been cut short after contestant AJ Odudu pulled out due to injury.
The episode, which airs on BBC One this evening (18 December), was originally scheduled to begin at 7pm and last 125 minutes.
Three contestants had remained in the hit reality contest – Odudu, EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite – with each set to perform three dance routines during the final.
However, with Odudu pulling out after sustaining an injury, the show is going forward with three routines fewer.
As a result, 15 mins has been trimmed from the episode’s runtime, with proceedings now set to begin at 7.10pm and conclude by 9pm.
Odudu had tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two, saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.
Earlier this series, Tom Fletcher and Ugo Monye both missed a week due to injuries, but were permitted to return the following week.
Sara Davies was also forced to miss a week after contracting Covid-19.
Ayling-Ellis is currently the favourite to take home the 2022 Glitterball trophy.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies