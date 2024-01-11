Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Giovanni Pernice has shared his first social media post since reports of controversy between him and his formerStrictly Come Dancing partner Amanda Abbington.

Recent days have seen Pernice in the spotlight following a Sun report claiming that Sherlock star Amanda Abbington had requested footage of their rehearsals.

Abbington, 51, competed with Pernice in the most recent season of Strictly, but withdrew after three weeks, citing medical concerns. On Tuesday (9 January), the BBC responded to Abbington’s data subject access request, claiming “robust” duty of care protocols and “constant dialogue” between the show’s producers and its celebrity contestants.

Pernice, who has been on the BBC programme since 2015, and won in 2021 with former EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis, has not publicly commented on the controversy, but hinted at “bringing joy to life” in his first social media post since the reports broke.

On Wednesday (10 October), the dancer, 33, shared a new promotional image for his unisex fragrance brand, Vita, on social media.

The image shows the Italian dancer in a body of water as he draws his face close to a female model’s. In his caption, Pernice expressed his ambitions for the project.

“My aim in launching VITA was to create products to inspire and bring joy to life, and to explore another creative outlet for my passions,” he wrote.

“My fragrance VITA (Italian for life) is just that, a celebration of life. Of positivity when there is obviously so much around us which can be a cause for the opposite.

“We are starting this journey with high hopes and ambitions, and with many more products in the pipeline.”

In response, fans of the dancer have left messages of support, with some encouraging him to keep his “head high”.

On Tuesday (9 January), the BBC said of Abbington’s request: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows. Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.”

Strictly’s Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice (BBC)

Representatives of Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Elsewhere, Debbie McGee, who was partnered with Pernice on Strictly in 2017, reflected on her time working with him in a post on Instagram and X/Twitter.

“Happy memories,” she captioned a picture of herself and Pernice smiling together. “Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly.”

Commenting on the picture, Pernice thanked McGee for her support. “Love you… thank you,” he wrote.