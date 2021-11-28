Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has addressed the rumours that he is dating Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch.

Yesterday (27 November), The Sun cited unnamed sources in reports that the Strictly professional dancer was “smitten” with Bowditch, claiming he had “fallen head over heels” for her.

The speculation has arisen a month after Pernice confirmed an amicable split from Love Island’s Maura Higgins, who appeared on the ITV programme in 2019.

In the wake of the reports, however, Pernice – who is currently coupled up with Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly – took to Instagram to deny the rumours.

On an Instagram story, the Italian dancer wrote that he is “always wanting to speak the truth over here”.

“It’s news to me that I am dating,” he said, accompanied by laughing emojis. “Didn’t know anything about it lol.”

The 31-year-old added: “At the moment as you all know it’s all about dance, dance, dance which is wonderfully daaaaarling. That’s the reality, no drama here.”

“Have a great day – ‘THE SUN’ is shining,” he quipped with a winky face emoji in a reference to the source of the false reports.

Giovanni and Rose on Strictly (BBC)

Yesterday’s episode (27 November) of Strictly saw John Whaite and Johannes Radebe come top of the table with their Argentine tango. Meanwhile, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin’s disco-themed dance left them at the bottom of the scoreboard.

