Fans of Strictly Come Dancing reacted in amazement to the costume worn by judge Craig Revel Horwood on Saturday’s (29 October) episode.

The Halloween episode of the hit BBC reality series saw all four judges dress in spooky seasonal clothing.

Craig Revel Horwood styled himself as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, while Shirley Ballas dressed as Gomez.

Viewers shared their enthusiastic appraisals of the outfits on social media.

“Dear Tim Burton, I’m afraid you miscast your Morticia Addams,” wrote one person, alluding to Burton’s forthcoming Netflix series Wednesday, adapted from the Addams Family. “This is the person you should have cast!”

“Craig Revel Horwood living his best life as Morticia Adams!!” someone else wrote.

Another person wrote: “Craig Revel Horwood ALWAYS slays.”

One viewer wrote that they were “obsessed with how good this is”, sharing two pictures of Horwood in costume.

“Craig as Morticia is already tonight’s winner,” quipped another, while someone else wrote: “Craig as Morticia and Shirley as Gomez w/ Thing? This is the best day of my life!”

Elsewhere, the episode saw contestants attempt dances loosely based around a Halloween theme.

Among the songs being danced to were Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” and the theme song from Scooby Doo.

Strictly returns for a results show on Sunday evening.