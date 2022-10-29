Strictly Come Dancing: Craig Revel Horwood’s Morticia Addams costume draws wild reactions from viewers
Hit reality series staged its annual Halloween-themed round
Fans of Strictly Come Dancing reacted in amazement to the costume worn by judge Craig Revel Horwood on Saturday’s (29 October) episode.
The Halloween episode of the hit BBC reality series saw all four judges dress in spooky seasonal clothing.
Craig Revel Horwood styled himself as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, while Shirley Ballas dressed as Gomez.
Viewers shared their enthusiastic appraisals of the outfits on social media.
“Dear Tim Burton, I’m afraid you miscast your Morticia Addams,” wrote one person, alluding to Burton’s forthcoming Netflix series Wednesday, adapted from the Addams Family. “This is the person you should have cast!”
“Craig Revel Horwood living his best life as Morticia Adams!!” someone else wrote.
Another person wrote: “Craig Revel Horwood ALWAYS slays.”
One viewer wrote that they were “obsessed with how good this is”, sharing two pictures of Horwood in costume.
“Craig as Morticia is already tonight’s winner,” quipped another, while someone else wrote: “Craig as Morticia and Shirley as Gomez w/ Thing? This is the best day of my life!”
Elsewhere, the episode saw contestants attempt dances loosely based around a Halloween theme.
Among the songs being danced to were Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” and the theme song from Scooby Doo.
Strictly returns for a results show on Sunday evening.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies