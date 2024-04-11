For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Johannes Radebe has reflected on an impactful experience shared with John Whaite during their time partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing.

Radebe joined the long-running BBC dance competition as a professional dancer in 2018 and quickly became a fan favourite.

One of his most popular runs in the programme came in 2021 when he and TV baker John Whaite were partners, ultimately finishing in second place to Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

During Saturday’s edition (13 April) appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radebe looks back on his time dancing with Whaite and shares memories of being lifted by him – a rare experience as a male dancer.

He says: “He lifted me like I was a piece of feather. I’m a well-built man and I’ve always lifted women and I know the level of care that goes into that. For me to experience it for the first time was quite special and I have to thank John Whaite for being really caring with me.

“He was quite patient while I was trying to figure it out. The truth is for the first time in my life I’ve had somebody say to me ‘I’ve got you’.”

Last year, Whaite surprised Strictly fans by admitting that he fell in love with Radebe during their time on the show, leading to a brief separation from his then-fiancé.

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite ( Getty )

“I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there,” Whaite told The Times of his time with the pro dancer.

In response, Radebe told the same publication that he considered Whaite a friend for life.

Whaite married his long-term partner Paul Atkins in February.

Elsewhere in The Jonathan Ross Show, Radebe discusses his House of Jojo live event, currently touring across the UK. He also becomes emotional when comedian and fellow guest Frank Skinner praises the on-screen partnership that he and Whaite showed to the nation.

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on the Strictly tour in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“I have to say I’ve spent the last seven years in this country and it has been absolutely wonderful,” the South African dancer says. “I feel seen and that experience really brought a certain confidence to me that I cannot tell you – I’ve never had that.

“It’s restored my faith in humanity, that experience. To hear people give feedback as to how beautiful it was, that really humbles me.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV1 and ITVX.