Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe has addressed rumours that he may not be appearing in next year’s instalment of the dancing competition.

The 37-year-old ballroom dancer, who is currently partnered with Gladiators star Montell Douglas in the series, shared a post on social media to squash any ideas of him leaving the series next year.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram on Thursday, the dancer shared a video of himself in a training studio singing, “I’m going nowhere…. It’s a lie.”

He then joked and danced with Douglas in rehearsal, telling the camera: “Why they tell lies about me?”

He wrote in the post’s caption: “I’m not going nowhere! The story isn’t true – I love @bbcstrictly and I want to do this beautiful show for as long as they want me – and the body will allow.”

“I have Kinky Boots and other work in the pipeline yes but nothing will take me away.”

It comes afterseveral publications reported that Radebe, who joined the show in 2018, was thought to be exiting the series in 2025 due to his busy schedule. He is billed to star in Kinky Boots: The Musical for the first half of the year while he works on a film adaptation of his life story.

The dancer’s colleagues supported him in the comments, with fellow pro dancer Karen Hauer writing, “I mean where do they get this [sic] from....”

Radebe dancing with his celebrity partner Montell Douglas ( BBC/Guy Levy )

The BBC’s Lauren Laverne simply commented, “PHEW.”

Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse commented, “Love you Chomi,” while her sister, Motsi, who is a judge on the show, wrote, “Chomi you know.”

One fan wrote: “Didn’t believe any of it anyway, as you always say Jojo you’re not going anywhere! the only place you’re going is for Craigs’ job!!”

It was also reported that the BBC is looking to the next generation of dancers to refresh Strictly’s image after a series of allegations that have continued to rock the show during its 20th anniversary series.

The Sun reported that a handful of long-standing pros are at risk of being dropped as a result, including Nadiya Bychkova, who joined the show in 2017, Neil Jones (2016), Karen Hauer (2012), Gorka Marquez (2016) and Katya Jones (2016).

A source told the paper: “The review of the line-up has always been about making a fresh start, and that was always going to be affected by which dancers performed well this series.

“The feeling is that the Strictly troupe is made up of some fading stars, while others are rising stars.”

“And in many cases there are certain characters whose shoes can easily be filled with younger, up-and-coming counterparts. It’s harsh but it’s just part of the traditional turnover of showbusiness.”

The BBC declined to comment.