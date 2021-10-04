Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has responded to rumours of a feud between himself and celebrity dance partner Katie McGlynn.

Viewers had claimed to notice tension between the pro dancer and McGlynn on the latest series of the hit BBC reality series, with many sharing their suspicions on social media.

Marquez and McGlynn had to perform in a dance-off during this weekend’s episode of Strictly. The duo beat out rival pair Nina Wadia and Neil Jones who were eliminated from the competition.

Writing on Instagram after the narrow escape, Marquez wrote: “Well... that was intense. Not the best feeling to be in the Dance off but I couldn’t be prouder of you @katiexmcglynn and how you gave your everything on that floor.”

“Thank you to everybody who voted and supported us it means the world [heart emoji] we’ll keep working hard and giving our best.”

He then addressed the rumours of discontent between himself and McGlynn, writing: “And to those who think that we aren’t getting on keep thinking it.”

This was followed by a “thumbs-up” emoji and two “crying-laughing” emojis.

Waterloo Road star McGlynn responded to the message, writing: “We’ve got this!!! Thanks for being the best partner, and bring on MOVIE WEEK!”

Strictly viewers were not all happy with the results of last weekend’s instalment, with many expressing dismay over Wadia and Jones’s elimination from the competition.

You can find a full list of the remaining couples here.

The remaining fourteen couples will take to the dancefloor next week in a Movie Week Special when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 9 October at 6.45pm with the results show on Sunday 10 October at 7.10pm on BBC One.