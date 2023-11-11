Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing was back on our screens on Saturday (11 November), with one couple soaring to great heights while another sunk to the bottom ahead of next weekend’s Blackpool bonanza.

One week before Strictly sets up camp in the Tower Ballroom (the historic home of British ballroom dancing), the remaining eight couples competed in the competition once more. You can read the biggest talking points from Strictly week eight here.

Sitting at the top of the leaderboard were Layton Williams and partner Nikita Kuzmin, who wowed with their near-perfect Argentine Tango. Motsi Mabuse described the dance as “once in a lifetime” and Craig Revel Horwood declared it “a-ma-zing” – although withheld his 10 from the pair.

The middle of the leaderboard remains tight, suggesting Sunday (12 November) night’s results show could feature a major upset. Only four marks separate second place Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, who performed a romantic Rumba, and Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe with their fast and sexy Samba.

At the bottom by some way, you’ll find Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley, who scored 25 points for their funky and energetic (no, I’m not just talking about Guru-Murthy’s lurid yellow trousers) Samba.

However, it’s not just the judges who decide who goes through to Blackpool week, but the voting public too.

You can find Strictly Come Dancing’s week eight leaderboard below:

Williams and Kuzmin achieved another near-perfect score (BBC/Guy Levy)

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin = 9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola = 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones = 8 + 8 + 9 + 9 = 34

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu = 7 + 9 + 8 + 9 = 33

Guru-Murthy and Oakley are at the bottom of the leaderboard (BBC/Guy Levy)

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell = 7 + 8 + 8 + 9 = 32

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington = 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe = 7 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 31

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley = 5 + 7 + 6 + 7 = 25

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 11 November at 7.20pm on BBC One.