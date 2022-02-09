EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has claimed that she was subjected to an “out of order” remark when she featured on the hit reality series Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor appeared on Strictly back in 2009, and was partnered with pro dancer Vincent Simone.

Cassidy made the claims while speaking to Rylan Clark on the Ry-Union podcast recently, explaining that she had been left uncomfortable by a comment that was made about her weight.

“I was about four stone bigger than I am now,” she recalled.

“Vincent was quite little. And I remember one week, it was like, ‘oh we’re going to do this dance, but you’re going to pick up Vincent’. And I think about it now and I think, ‘oh, that was out of order. It was a bit out of order to me’. You couldn’t do that now.”

Despite this, Cassidy spoke enthusiastically about her time on the series, claiming that it was her “best” job bar EastEnders.

The BBC declined to comment.

Cassidy has played Sonia Fowler on the long-running soap EastEnders since 1993.

She and Simone ultimately finished in fifth place on the seventh series of Strictly.

The most recent series of Strictly aired late last year, and was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis.