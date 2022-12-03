Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

Saturday night’s results show (3 December) aired a day earlier than usual due to the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup.

Actor and singer Kym Marsh left the BBC competition after a dance-off with Molly Rainford.

Craif Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Rainford after both couples performed their routines again, with Anton Du Beke saving Marsh.

Head judge Shirley Ballas saved Rainford, sending Marsh home – but all the judges said it was a “difficult” decision.

Speaking about the result, Marsh, who missed last week’s show due to Covid, said: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here. I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years. I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano DI Prima] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been, this show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be. Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

Marsh also said that her appearance on the series has helped her dad, who is currently in hospital.

Di Prima responded: “I will be part of your family forever, I think we became friends from the very first day.

‘Strictly’ contestant Kym Marsh and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima (BBC)

“I know you’ve learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior. You’re going to be in my heart forever, we’re going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life.”

Due to the World Cup, the semi-final of Strictly will air on Sunday (11 December), with the results aring the next day.