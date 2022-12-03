Strictly judges call out ‘difficult’ result as Kym Marsh is eliminated
The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.
Saturday night’s results show (3 December) aired a day earlier than usual due to the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup.
Actor and singer Kym Marsh left the BBC competition after a dance-off with Molly Rainford.
Craif Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Rainford after both couples performed their routines again, with Anton Du Beke saving Marsh.
Head judge Shirley Ballas saved Rainford, sending Marsh home – but all the judges said it was a “difficult” decision.
Speaking about the result, Marsh, who missed last week’s show due to Covid, said: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here. I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years. I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano DI Prima] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.
“But what a journey it’s been, this show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be. Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”
Marsh also said that her appearance on the series has helped her dad, who is currently in hospital.
Di Prima responded: “I will be part of your family forever, I think we became friends from the very first day.
“I know you’ve learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior. You’re going to be in my heart forever, we’re going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life.”
Due to the World Cup, the semi-final of Strictly will air on Sunday (11 December), with the results aring the next day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies