Strictly results: Rhys Stephenson is latest contestant to be eliminated
Judge Craig Revel Horwood said the results show featured ‘one of the most amazing dance offs I’ve ever witnessed’
Rhys Stephenson has become the latest contestant to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing.
The long-running BBC reality series aired its semi-final last night (11 December), which was followed by a results show on Sunday evening (12 December).
During the results show, CBBC presenter Stephenson and professional partner Nancy Xu competed in a dance-off against Bake Off star John Whaite and dancer Johannes Radebe.
Stephenson and Xu performed a samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight” by Michael Bublé, while Whaite and Radebe jived to Coldplay’s “Higher Power”.
The judges voted unanimously in favour of Whaite and Radebe, meaning that Stephenson became the 11th contestant to exit this year’s competition.
Speaking about the decision, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “This has been one of the most amazing dance offs I’ve ever witnessed. Both couples are equal and both couples deserve to go through and I just want to put both couples through. I know I’m not allowed to do that so I have to choose.
“I’m going on the technical side and it’s to do with clean finishes. I’d like to put through to the final, John and Johannes.”
Stephenson follows BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, who left the show last week.
Speaking at the end of the episode, a visibly emotional Stephenson said: “It’s good to cry, it’s good to feel.
“Strictly makes you feel things. You feel so much and sometimes that’s overwhelming.”
The final airs on BBC One next Saturday (18 December) at 7pm.
