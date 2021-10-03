Who are the performers on the Strictly results show tonight?

Tonight (Sunday 3 October) is the first results show of the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

To open the show, singer Tom Grennan is joining the Strictly professionals for a group routine set in a western saloon.

Grennan is a 26-year-old artist from Bedford. He found fame as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status’s "All Goes Wrong", which was featured as the Hottest Record on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.

Singer-songwriter Griff will also be in the ballroom to perform her new single, “One Night”. Griff, real name Sarah Faith Griffiths, was named the Rising Star at the 2021 Brit Awards, becoming one of the youngest winners in the category at 20. Soon afterwards, she released her debut mixtape, One Foot in Front of the Other, to commercial success and critical acclaim.

Tonight will see the first contestant of the series be eliminated after a dance-off with another celebrity. The two couples in the dance-off have been decided after the judges’ scores were combined with public votes.

