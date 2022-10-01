Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Strictly: Richie Anderson impresses Craig Revel Horwood with a ‘transformative’ quick step

Richie also did a cartwheel during the dance

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 01 October 2022 20:05
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trailer

Richie Anderson has wowed the judges with his quick step, even winning over the notoriously hard-to-impress Craig Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing returned on Saturday (1 October) for its second batch of live performances, with Richie taking to the dance floor again with his professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The duo appeared on stage wearing matching sequin tuxedo jackets, with canes in their hands for a rambunctious dance to Barry Manilow’s “Dancin’ Fool”.

The dance earned the pair huge praise from the judges, even Horwood – who is known to be particularly critical in his feedback.

After giving some pointers on Ritchie’s cartwheel during the performance, Horwood praised the pair.

Recommended

Motsi Mabuse added: “That was a moment, take it in. absolutely beautiful. Well done, I had fun with that.”

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas agreed that the dance showed quite a “transformation” for Richie compared to last week’s performance.

Ballas said the dance was “so synchronised and so together”, calling Richie “laser-focused”. She did advise, however, that Richie “work a little bit on the back of your neck for that straight line”.

Anton Du Beke called Richie a “real showman”, adding that the dance was “terrific”.

Recommended

The pair got the highest score of the night so far, earning a total of 32 points with an 8 from each judge.

Earlier in the evening, Ellie Simmonds received a standing ovation from the judges for her “emotional” waltz.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in