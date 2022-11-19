Jump to content

Strictly viewers call for change to ‘distracting’ rule that ‘ruins’ Blackpool Week

Viewers said change to format was ‘distracting’ and ‘too much’

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 19 November 2022 21:34
Comments
Tony Adams withdraws from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have called on the BBC to end the inclusion of backing dancers during Blackpool Week.

The dance competition series returned to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday (19 November) night, having not been able to film in the city since 2019 due to the pandemic.

During usual Strictly weeks, the couples are the only ones on the dance floor during their competitive routines.

However, in order to fill the huge sprung ballroom floor at the Tower Ballroom, the pairs are joined by additional backing dancers who perform alongside them in their routines for Blackpool Week.

During the show, viewers on Twitter shared their frustration at the extra dancers, saying that they “cluttered up” the dance floor and distracted from the competing couple.

“The worst thing about #strictly Blackpool is the additional backing dancers. They’re unnecessary and really draw attention to the celeb’s faults, whereas their partner can cover/compensate,” one tweet read.

“If only #StrictlyComeDancing in #Blackpool was just the pros and their partners. Why the backing dancers?” another commenter wrote.

One viewer said that the dancers “ruined” the episode, writing: “Floor is too big. Makes it all look small and far away. The other dancers are there to compensate and its a distraction.”

Another tweet read: “Every year I say it. There’s no need for the extra dancers in Blackpool, so distracting and too much.”

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima performing with backing dancers in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom

(BBC)

All the couples were joined by the extra dancers, with Fleur East topping the leaderboard as she scored the first perfect 40 of the series.

But it was a high scoring night across the board, with Helen Skelton receiving 39 points and Hamza Yassin, who opened the show, getting 38.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 20 November at 7.20pm on BBC One.

